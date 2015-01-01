Abstract

Aims:

The aims of this cross-sectional study were to examine the prevalence of lifetime exposure to sexual, physical and psychological violence among a representative sample of women and men in Sweden, and to analyze if there were gender differences regarding the types of violence the participants were exposed to and by whom it was perpetrated.



Methods:

A survey containing questions about lifetime experiences of sexual, physical and psychological violence was sent to a national sample of 10,000 women and 10,000 men aged 18-74; 56.8% of the women and 46.5% of the men agreed to participate.



Results:

Sexual violence in childhood was reported by 26.4% of women and 22.1% experienced sexual violence in adulthood. Among men, 11% disclosed experiences of sexual violence in childhood and 4.5% in adulthood. Physical violence was experienced by 39.3% of women in childhood and by 18.8% as adults, often by a present or former partner. Among men, 59.3% were exposed to physical violence during childhood, often by a peer, and 20.4% as adults. Psychological violence in childhood was experienced by 58.1% of women in childhood and by 21.8% in adulthood. Among male respondents, 69.2% reported experiences of physiological violence in childhood, often by a peer, and 9.4% in adulthood.



CONCLUSIONS: Lifetime violence exposure is common in the Swedish population. Though it affects both women and men, the patterns of type of violence and perpetrators are different. The results suggest that violence prevention early in life is important to target.

