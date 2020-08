Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to describe the relationship between privatization and school mental health (SMH) in the USA, as well as to present a case study of the SMH system in South Carolina.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The authors reviewed data regarding states' mental health systems (e.g. public, private and hybrid of public and private), mental health budgets and percentages of schools with mental health clinicians.



FINDINGS The results demonstrate that the majority of states have public mental health systems. There is variability between states regarding general funding, as well as funding for SMH. Further, there was variability in the percentage of schools with SMH clinicians, with South Carolina reporting the greatest percentage. South Carolina's mental health system, which is a public-private hybrid is reviewed, along with relevant history on the development of SMH programs in the state.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This paper contributes to the general knowledge by describing the provision and funding sources for SMH services within the USA. It yields important implications for integrating public mental health services within schools.

Language: en