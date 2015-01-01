|
Brown P. J. Public Ment. Health 2020; 19(1): 9-12.
PURPOSE There has previously been limited research into student mental health. However, recognition of the unique challenges and the scale of mental health problems within universities is increasing. A number of projects aiming to address the knowledge gap and develop appropriate interventions and toolkits have recently begun. The purpose of this paper is to present and evaluate such projects.
Mental health; Research; Student; University