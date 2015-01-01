Abstract

Amitraz is a triazapentadiene pesticide used predominantly for ectoparasitic infections. The poisoning is usually caused by accidental ingestion. It is a centrally acting alpha-2 adrenergic agonist and leads to depression of the respiratory and central nervous systems, as well as, bradycardia, hypotension, nausea, vomiting, hyperglycemia and hypothermia. There are only limited reports on Amitraz poisoning in children. We report 2 children admitted to us with amitraz poisoning with variable severity of illness to highlight the rarity of life threatening poisoning by amitraz and excellent prognosis with early recognition and supportive management.



Amitraz is an under-reported poisoning in the pediatric age group, even though it may be commonly available in different households. Treatment is mainly supportive with excellent recovery rates. Parental education to sensitise them about proper label and appropriate storage in places out of reach of children is important to prevent exposure of any toxic substance.

Language: en