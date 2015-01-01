SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nafisah SB, Almatrafi D, Al-Mulhim K. Turk. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; 20(1): 46-49.

(Copyright © 2020, Emergency Medicine Association of Turkey, Publisher KARE Publishing)

10.4103/2452-2473.276386

Little is known about liraglutide overdose and in particular its association with hypoglycemia. The aim of this study was to report on an accidental case of liraglutide overdose and to review similar cases in the literature. Here, we report a case of a young female presented with an accidental injection of 18 mg of liraglutide subcutaneously. She presented with relative hypoglycemia with gastrointestinal symptoms that resembled pancreatitis. We concluded with several implications and policies targeting accidental injections from the use of such medication and similar subcutaneous medications in clinical practice.

Keywords: Liraglutide hypoglycemia, liraglutide overdose, liraglutide toxicity


Language: en
