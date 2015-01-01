Abstract

The ginkgo tree is a well-known, highly adaptable urban plant. Ginkgo nuts are the product of the ginkgo tree. Interior ginkgo nuts are cooked and served in Asian countries; however, the potential toxicity of the gingko nuts is not commonly known. Herein, we report a 48-year-old male patient experiencing acute convulsions presumably due to overconsumption of gingko nuts. The patient was transferred to our department after several episodes of acute generalized tonicclonic seizures lasting approximately 30 seconds each and starting one hour before the visit. The patient also complained of vomiting, vertigo, diarrhea, and tremors in both upper limbs following the seizures. Elevated 4-O-methylpyridoxine (312 ng/mL), low blood pyridoxal phosphate (2.4 μg/L), and low vitamin B1 (20 ng/mL) levels were found in the blood analysis. No other remarkable abnormalities were detected. We diagnosed the patient with ginkgo nut intoxication, and he was orally administered 400 mg of pyridoxal phosphate. His symptoms resolved after treatment, and no seizures recurred thereafter. Our report may help raise awareness of the clinical presentation and management of this intoxication among emergency physicians.

Language: en