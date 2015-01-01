Abstract

Introduction



Suicide is intentional taking of one's own life. It's big social issue and forms a large proportion of disease burden in world. As per WHO, suicide is responsible for death in every 40 seconds, A person attempt for it in every 3 second. Its global mortality rate is 16 per 100, 000.



Materials and Method



Epidemiological data of suicide are very less in Siliguri Commissionerate area, so a study was done on all suicide cases which were broughtfor postmortem examination in North Bengal Medical College mortuary during July 2014 to June 2015.



Results



377 cases of suicide were encountered during postmortem examination in given period. We observed that every age group are under dark shadow of suicide. Death cases due to suicide is almost similar in both the gender but higher incidence is seen in Hindu population. It not only victimized old aged person of 88year, even suicidal case of 8-year-old child is also seen. Most of the victims were of lower socio-economic class belonging to rural background and highest no of cases of suicide were among illiterate. Cases of suicide is higher in married woman, unmarried man and homemaker. Internal harmony among the family member is also responsible for the suicidal intent and is observed, in joint family and among families with higher incidence of family-violence suicide rate is higher. Hanging and burn were the most common methods employed for suicide. Most of people committed suicide in between 6 PM to 6 AM.



Conclusions



So, we need to look into multidimension if we really want to control on suicide not only in India but even in whole world.



Keywowrds: Religion, Hanging, Poisoning, Burn, Drowning, Economic factors

Language: en