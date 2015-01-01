Abstract

Alongside increasing awareness of the ways in which digital technologies can be used to facilitate violence against women and girls, there have come questions about the applicability and efficacy of Canadian criminal law responses. Rooted in a feminist perspective and based on a review of over 400 reported cases involving technology-facilitated violence (TFV), the authors argue that Canadian criminal law both can and should respond. Technology-facilitated violence against women and girls (TFVAWG), like violence against women and girls (VAWG) more generally, undermines their rights to sexual integrity, dignity, autonomy and to equal participation in public and private life. Criminal law responses are an important mechanism for expressing public disapprobation of TFVAWG's negative effects on these fundamental rights. However, the authors' review reveals certain shortcomings in achieving survivor-centred outcomes. Recognizing these and other limitations of criminal law, the authors also assert that proactive approaches aimed at broader social transformation will be essential to ensuring the full and equal participation of women and girls in a digitally connected world.



De pair avec l'accroissement de la sensibilisation envers les façons dont les technologies numériques peuvent être utilisées pour faciliter la violence à l'encontre des femmes et des filles, des questions se sont posées au sujet du caractère applicable et efficace des mesures adoptées en droit criminel canadien pour y répondre. S'appuyant sur un point de vue féministe et sur un examen de plus de 400 cas signalés comportant de la violence facilitée par la technologie numérique, les auteures affirment que le droit criminel canadien peut et devrait réagir à cette forme de violence. La violence à l'encontre des femmes et des filles facilitée par la technologie, tout comme la violence à l'encontre des femmes et des filles en général, nuit à leurs droits à l'intégrité sexuelle, à la dignité, à l'autonomie et à une participation égalitaire à la vie publique et privée. Une prise en charge par le droit criminel constitue un important mécanisme pour exprimer la réprobation publique contre les effets négatifs, sur ces droits fondamentaux, de la violence à l'encontre des femmes et des filles facilitée par la technologie. Toutefois, l'étude réalisée par les auteures révèle certaines lacunes dans l'atteinte de résultats axés sur les personnes ayant survécu à cette forme de violence. Reconnaissant ces limites du droit criminel, parmi d'autres, les auteures affirment en outre que des approches proactives visant une transformation sociale de plus grande envergure seront des éléments fondamentaux pour garantir la participation entière et à parts égales des femmes et des filles dans un monde branché.

Language: en