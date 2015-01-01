Abstract

This study investigates children <18 years old with nonfatal all-terrain vehicle (ATV)-related head and neck injuries treated in United States emergency departments by analyzing data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System from 1990 to 2014. An estimated 279 391 children received emergency treatment during the 25-year study period. The number of injuries remained relatively constant from 1990 to 1997, increased by 142.9% from 1997 to 2007, and then decreased by 37.4% from 2007 to 2014. The most common diagnoses were concussion/closed head injury (32.6%) and fracture (32.6%); 15.4% of children were admitted. The most common injury mechanisms include ejection (30.0%), crash (18.8%), and rollover (15.8%). Patients who were injured on a street/highway were 1.49 times (95% confidence interval = 1.11-1.99) more likely to be admitted than patients injured at other locations. Although the number of nonfatal ATV-related head and neck injuries decreased during the latter part of the study period, they remain common and can have serious medical outcomes.

