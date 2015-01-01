SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lindley JA. ITE Journal 2020; 90(3): 32-33.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article presents eleven areas of interest that were identified during the development of the Institute of Transportation Engineers' (ITE) Guidelines for Determining Traffic Signal Change and Clearance Intervals recommended practice. These eleven areas are posited as needing additional study or new research to expand the body of knowledge.


Language: en

Keywords

Research; Traffic signals; Clearance interval (Traffic signal cycle); Change interval (Traffic signal cycle); Guidelines for Determining Traffic Signal Change and Clearance Intervals (RP-040B); Institute of Transportation Engineers

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print