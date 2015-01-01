|
Citation
|
Lindley JA. ITE Journal 2020; 90(3): 32-33.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This article presents eleven areas of interest that were identified during the development of the Institute of Transportation Engineers' (ITE) Guidelines for Determining Traffic Signal Change and Clearance Intervals recommended practice. These eleven areas are posited as needing additional study or new research to expand the body of knowledge.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Research; Traffic signals; Clearance interval (Traffic signal cycle); Change interval (Traffic signal cycle); Guidelines for Determining Traffic Signal Change and Clearance Intervals (RP-040B); Institute of Transportation Engineers