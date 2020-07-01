|
Bai L, Sze NN. Travel Behav. Soc. 2020; 21: 226-234.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Bicyclists are vulnerable to fatality and severe injury in road crashes. Red light running violation of bicyclists is the major contributory factors to the crash involvement of bicyclists worldwide. This study aims to identify the factors that affect the propensity of red light running of bicyclists. Effects of bicycle type and bicycle group size are considered. Video observation surveys were conducted at eight signalized intersections in the urban area of Nanjing City in China. Crossing behaviors of 6,930 bicyclists were recorded. Then, a random-parameter logit model was established to measure the association between the propensity of red light running of bicyclist and possible factors.
Language: en
Bicycle safety; E-bike; Group size; Red light running violation; Signalized intersection