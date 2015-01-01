SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Prescott M, Labbé D, Miller WC, Borisoff J, Feick R, Mortenson WB. Transp. Rev. 2020; 40(5): 646-669.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/01441647.2020.1748139

unavailable

It is essential that the pedestrian environment accommodates all users so they can participate in everything the community has to offer. However, people with disabilities (PWDs) often find it difficult to navigate this environment because of physical and social accessibility factors. While we know a great deal about which factors act as barriers and facilitators to mobility, we do not know enough about how they influence navigation (i.e. planning a route, en route decisions, and route learning) or how they can be improved. A scoping review was conducted to identify these factors, assess their implications, and suggest future directions. In total, 3394 studies were found and screened, 163 full-text articles were reviewed, and 37 articles met the inclusion criteria for the final review. These studies focused on those with visual impairments, navigating crosswalks, and the cognitive elements of navigation. Future research is needed that includes more types of disabilities, considers the navigational process from planning to arrival, and evaluates interventions.


Language: en

accessibility; disabilities; Navigation; review; wayfinding

