Abstract

Avalanche occurrences are unambiguous indicators of unstable snow conditions. Information on past and current avalanche activity is therefore crucial for avalanche forecasting. To continuously assess avalanche activity, automatic detection systems are required. In recent years, technological and signal processing advances have led to the development of operational infrasound avalanche detection systems. We evaluated the detection performance of four operationally running infrasound detection systems installed at three different sites in the Swiss Alps during two entire winter seasons. To this end, we collected a comprehensive data set of avalanche activity using a network of automatic cameras and supplementary field observations by local observers. The events automatically identified by the systems were then compared to the data set of visually observed avalanches. Only 3% of the 839 observed avalanches were associated with automatic detections and 21% of the automatic detections were confirmed by field observations. However, the majority of observed avalanches were small and most automatic detections occurred during periods of poor visibility. Furthermore, the probability of detection (POD) increased with avalanche size, decreased with distance, and varied with avalanche type. Dry-snow avalanches were generally better detected than wet-snow and mixed-type avalanches. Large avalanches (on the order of 300 m wide and 1000 m long) within a distance of 3 km from the array were typically well detected (POD ≈ 90%). The false alarm ratio was estimated to 13-30%.

