Abstract

Near-fault pulse-type (NFPT) ground motion is characterized by pronounced velocity pulse effects. Its velocity pulse period is typically greater than 1 s, and has a large influence on the seismic response of long-period bridges. However, few quantitative studies about the influence of the pulse parameters have been reported. In this work, that influence - namely, velocity pulse period (VPP), velocity pulse amplitude (VPA), and velocity pulse number (VPN) - on the seismic response of a long-period bridge was studied. A 1/15-scale model was designed and a synthetic method was introduced to obtain artificial NFPT ground motions. Then, a series of shaking table tests and numerical simulation analyses were conducted. The results show that the synthetic method can be used to obtain artificial NFPT ground motions for different pulse parameters. The pulse effect can significantly increase the seismic response of the model bridge. The response increases as VPA increases. In the case of the increasing VPP, the response first increases and then decreases. It may be greater when the VPP is close to the natural vibration period of the model. The displacement response spectrum value can be used to predict the influence of the VPN. A larger spectrum value can induce a larger response.

