Abstract

BACKGROUND AND HYPOTHESES: Extant research has not studied whether norm perceptions differ between young adult cannabis users who do and do not meet screening criteria for problematic cannabis use. Drawing on sociocultural norms research on alcohol, we hypothesized that users meeting screening criteria for cannabis problems would be more likely than those not meeting those criteria to (1) mistakenly believe that social reference groups use about the same amount of cannabis as they do, (2) adjust private approval of peer cannabis use to match mistaken public approval norms, and (3) believe that behavioral and social consequences are less definitive of problematic cannabis use.



METHODS: Secondary analyses of data from 753 cannabis users recruited from a Canadian university population survey (57% female; M age = 22.58). Parametric and non-parametric ANOVAs examined respondents' perceptions and beliefs regarding the cannabis use of same-sex friends, students, and adults living in the same Canadian province.



RESULTS: Contrary to prediction, problematic cannabis users were more likely than non-problematic users to (accurately) believe that social reference groups use cannabis less frequently than themselves. As hypothesized, problematic users were more likely than non-problematic users to adjust private approval of fellow students' cannabis use to match perceived public approval, and to believe that sociobehavioral criteria are less definitive of cannabis problems.



CONCLUSION: Results support the need to develop brief interventions to correct misperceptions of (a) injunctive cannabis norms and (b) sociobehavioral criteria that define safe versus problematic use, rather than perceived frequency of use in social reference groups.

