|
Citation
|
Uys ME, Van Niekerk L, Buchanan H. Can. J. Occup. Ther. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32762344
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND.: Occupational therapists who facilitate work-related transitions after hand injury require robust evidence to inform practice.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
return to work; extrémité supérieure; membre supérieur; réadaptation professionnelle; retour au travail; stratégies en matière de travail; upper extremity; upper limb; vocational rehabilitation; work strategies