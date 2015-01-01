SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

James J, Machavarapu M. Cureus 2020; 12(7): e8942.

(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.8942

32765987 PMCID

Pediatric spinal injuries are very uncommon, accounting for a small percentage of all spinal injuries. Domestic accidents such as falling and bumping are frequent events during childhood. In this case report, we present a rare penetrating trauma by a cobbler's awl at the paraspinal level. The patient was referred to the ED after a needle became impaled into his back due to an accident that occurred at home. The patient's neurologic assessment was normal. A radiologic study of the patient showed a cobbler's awl penetrating the paravertebral muscle at the fourth lumbar vertebra level. The needle was removed promptly after an emergency surgical procedure. Postprocedure no complications occurred.


paediatric; 3d ct scan; cobblers awl; paraspinal; penetrating

