Citation
James J, Machavarapu M. Cureus 2020; 12(7): e8942.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)
DOI
PMID
32765987 PMCID
Abstract
Pediatric spinal injuries are very uncommon, accounting for a small percentage of all spinal injuries. Domestic accidents such as falling and bumping are frequent events during childhood. In this case report, we present a rare penetrating trauma by a cobbler's awl at the paraspinal level. The patient was referred to the ED after a needle became impaled into his back due to an accident that occurred at home. The patient's neurologic assessment was normal. A radiologic study of the patient showed a cobbler's awl penetrating the paravertebral muscle at the fourth lumbar vertebra level. The needle was removed promptly after an emergency surgical procedure. Postprocedure no complications occurred.
Keywords
paediatric; 3d ct scan; cobblers awl; paraspinal; penetrating