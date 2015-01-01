Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study investigated the applicability of the Chinese versions of Drug Abuse Screening Test (DAST) to detect illicit substance use in college students.



METHODS: The data arising from a campus prevention program, Screening for Illicit Substance Use in College (SISUC), were utilized to explore the psychometrics of 26 items (DAST-26) and 10 items (DAST-10) versions of DAST in college students (CS group). A group of youth with illicit substance use were enrolled as the Illicit Substance Use group (IS group). A set of self-report questionnaires, including the Chinese version of DAST, were administered.



RESULTS: A total of 1214 participants were recruited as the CS group and 208 as the IS group. The Cronbach's alpha of DAST-26 was 0.74 in CS and 0.90 in IS; while 0.59 in CS and 0.78 in IS for the DAST-10. At a cut-off of 4 for DAST-26, the sensitivity was 87 % and specificity 97 %. As to DAST-10, a cut-off of 2 produced the sensitivity of 86 % and specificity of 96 %. The area under the curve was 0.943 for DAST-26 and 0.940 for DAST-10. The confirmatory factor analyses found a single-factor solution for the DAST-26 and DAST-10.



CONCLUSIONS: With comparison to the DAST-26, the shorter version, DAST-10, may offer promise for detecting illicit substance use in college students.

