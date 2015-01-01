Abstract

This nationwide study investigated the relationship between proximity to alcohol outlets (off-licence, on-licence, and other-licence) and two adverse outcomes; hazardous drinking and crime (common assault, non-aggravated sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, and tobacco and liquor offences). After adjustment for important individual- and area-level factors, close proximity to alcohol outlets was associated with increased risk of hazardous drinking, with strong associations for on-licence outlets. Proximity alcohol outlets was also strongly associated with all crime outcomes, often with a dose-response relationship. Nationally representative New Zealand data showed that close proximity to alcohol outlets was associated with increased crime and hazardous drinking.

