Abstract

Perinatal care, including the management of mental health issues, often falls under the auspices of primary care providers. Postpartum depression (PPD) is a common problem that affects up to 15% of women. Most women at risk can be identified before delivery based on psychiatric history, symptoms during pregnancy, and recent psychosocial stressors. Fortunately, there have been a variety of treatment studies using antidepressants, nonpharmacologic interactions, and most recently, allopregnanolone (Brexanolone) infusion that have shown benefits. The most commonly used screening scale, Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale, a 10-item self-rated scale, has been translated into a variety of languages.

Language: en