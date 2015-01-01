Abstract

Recent studies have shown an increased level of suicidal behavior among physicians, not only in Pakistan but all over the world. In this cross-sectional study, 622 physicians, aged 32-55 years, participated from 50 private and public hospitals located in the seven cities of the Punjab province of Pakistan. Three standardized tools were used to assess suicidal ideation, perceived life satisfaction and work-family conflict of the participants.



RESULTS showed work-family conflict as positive whereas life satisfaction was shown to be a negative predictor of suicidal ideation among the physicians. Furthermore, findings suggested that, as a moderator, percieved life satisfaction holds a significant role in decreasing the levels of work-family conflict and suicidal ideation among the physicians. Therefore, it is recommendable to incoroporate a perceived life satisfaction enhancement program into the training of physicians so that suicidal ideation may be prevented and treated effectively.

