Glenn JJ, Dillon KH, Dennis PA, Patel TA, Mann AJ, Calhoun PS, Kimbrel NA, Beckham JC, Elbogen EB. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
32770773
OBJECTIVE: Previous studies of military veterans have produced mixed findings regarding whether combat exposure is directly related to suicidal ideation or is indirectly related to suicidal ideation via its influence on other factors. The present study used a longitudinal design to test the hypothesis that post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptom severity mediates the effect of combat exposure on suicidal ideation in veterans.
