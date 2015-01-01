SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yorke JA, McNaughton-Filion L, Herath JC. Am. J. Forensic Med. Pathol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/PAF.0000000000000602

PMID

32769409

Abstract

Fluorosilicic acid (FSA) is a corrosive liquid used in manufacturing and other processes. High-level exposures to FSA cause fluoride toxicity resulting in profound hypocalcemia, potentially leading to sudden death. Prompt recognition of exposure risk allows appropriate environmental management precautions, reducing the risk of further casualties. Herein, we present a case report of death due to FSA exposure sustained during a motor vehicle crash involving a truck transporting the material and the management thereof.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print