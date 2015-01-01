Abstract

Fluorosilicic acid (FSA) is a corrosive liquid used in manufacturing and other processes. High-level exposures to FSA cause fluoride toxicity resulting in profound hypocalcemia, potentially leading to sudden death. Prompt recognition of exposure risk allows appropriate environmental management precautions, reducing the risk of further casualties. Herein, we present a case report of death due to FSA exposure sustained during a motor vehicle crash involving a truck transporting the material and the management thereof.

