Weicker NP, Owczarzak J, Urquhart G, Park JN, Rouhani S, Ling R, Morris M, Sherman SG. Int. J. Drug Policy 2020; 84: e102900.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32769054
BACKGROUND: In Baltimore, the emergence of fentanyl and its analogues exacerbated an existing heroin crisis and increased uncertainty about drug composition and potency. In an effort to reduce overdoses, harm reduction organizations and health departments across the U.S. began distributing fentanyl test strips, a low barrier, inexpensive drug checking strategy. Studies show that people who use drugs (PWUD) frequently suspect that their drugs contain fentanyl and are interested in using fentanyl test strips to check their drugs; however, some people question their usefulness in regions where fentanyl presence is assumed. Understanding the utility of fentanyl test strips in fentanyl-saturated markets is a priority to best tailor interventions.
Language: en
Fentanyl; Harm reduction; Drug checking; Empowerment; Fentanyl test strip