Abstract

Road user behaviour and personality traits are important determinants of driver crash risk. While a great deal of research has been undertaken to understand the relationships between crash involvement, behaviours and personality traits for motor vehicle drivers, comparatively few studies have considered these factors for cyclists. This manuscript presents the findings of a study conducted amongst a sample of six hundred and fifteen (615) Australian cyclists, investigating these issues. The aim of this research was to establish a structure for a cycling behaviour questionnaire applicable to a cohort of Australian cyclists. Using the dimensions identified from the questionnaire, the research investigated the relationship between self-reported crashes, behaviours and personality traits, in order to further develop our understanding of risk factors associated with cycling. Personality traits (agreeableness, extroversion, conscientiousness, neuroticism and openness to experience) were measured using the Big Five Inventory. While cyclist behaviour was measured using a modified version of the cyclist behaviour questionnaire developed by the Dutch national road safety research centre (SWOV). Principal Components Analysis (PCA) was performed on the cycling behaviour questionnaire to identify underlying subscales of behaviour. The PCA identified a two dimension model representing violations (α = 0.74) and errors (α = 0.65), consisting of 16 items from the original 22 item cyclist behaviour questionnaire. Linear regressions for each of the cyclist behaviour factors identified that age was negatively associated with errors and violations, indicating that older cyclists report fewer errors or violations. Similarly, there was a negative association with average weekly kilometres travelled. Gender was a significant predictor of errors, but not violations, with male cyclists reporting fewer errors than females. When considering personality traits, there was a positive association between extroversion and both errors and violations. Significant negative associations were identified for agreeableness and conscientiousness. Neither neuroticism nor openness to experience were associated with the frequency of errors or violations. The research identified that demographics, travel characteristics and personality traits provide insight into engagement in aberrant cycling behaviours and these behaviours are associated with self-reported crash involvement. The research provides insight into behaviours that could be targeted with appropriate education and enforcement strategies.

Language: en