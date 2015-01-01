|
Citation
|
Estrada CA, Usami M, Satake N, Gregorio E, Leynes C, Balderrama N, Fernandez de Leon J, Concepcion RA, Tuazon Timbalopez C, Tsujii N, Harada I, Masuya J, Kihara H, Kawahara K, Yoshimura Y, Hakoshima Y, Kobayashi J. BMC Proc. 2020; 14(Suppl 11): e11.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32774453 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Background and purpose: Mental health has emerged as an important public health concern in recent years. With a high proportion of children and adolescents affected by mental disorders, it is important to ensure that they are provided with proper care and treatment. With the goal of sharing the activities and good practices on child and adolescent mental health promotion, care, and treatment in Japan and the Philippines, the National Center for Global Health and Medicine conducted a training program on the promotion of mental health focused on treatment and care in Japan and the Philippines in September and November 2019.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child; Japan; Mental health; Health promotion; Philippines; Training programs