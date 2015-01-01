SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Teo SH, Fong KNK, Chen Z, Chung RCK. Brain Inj. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/02699052.2020.1802668

PMID

32772725

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the effects of cognitive and psychological interventions for the reduction of post-concussion symptoms (PCS) in patients with mild traumatic brain injury (MTBI).

DATA SOURCES: The databases of CINAHL, Medline, PubMed, PsycINFO, Web of Science, and Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews.

REVIEW METHODS: Meta-analysis was conducted for randomized-controlled trials that have included an assessment of PCS using the Rivermead Post-concussion Symptoms Questionnaire as primary outcomes by calculating the mean difference/standardized mean difference using fixed/random effect models as appropriate.

RESULTS: Systematic review with the date of the last search in Mar 2018 yielded 16080 articles, 17 articles including 3081 participants were included in the final review. Interventions included psychoeducation (n = 8), telephone problem-solving treatment (n = 4), individual-based cognitive behavioral therapy (n = 4), and cognitive training (n = 1). No intervention is effective in reducing PCS at 3 to 6 months follow-up, however, an overall small effect size was found in pooled functional outcomes at 6 months.

CONCLUSIONS: There was no effect on symptom reduction at 3 to 6 months for PCS interventions but improved functional outcomes were shown for patients with MTBI at 6 months. Long-lasting effects of interventions at 12 months or after were not studied.


Language: en

Keywords

Mild traumatic brain injury; post-concussion symptoms; cognitive and psychological interventions; rivermead Post-concussion Symptoms Questionnaire

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print