|
Citation
|
Stark L, Roberts L, Yu G, Tan TM, Nagar A, Ager A. Confl. Health 2020; 14: e57.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32774451 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Accurately identifying the magnitude of gender-based violence (GBV) in humanitarian settings is hindered by logistical and methodological complexities. The 'Neighborhood Method', an adapted household survey that uses primary and secondary reporting to assess the prevalence of GBV in humanitarian settings, reduces the length of time and cost associated with traditional surveys. Primary female adult respondents disclose incidents of physical violence, intimate and non-intimate partner rape for themselves, other females in their homes (standard reporting) and other women and children in their social networks (secondary reporting). This study examines the reliability and validity of this inclusion of secondary reporting to determine the comparability of the Neighborhood Method to a traditional survey approach.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Conflict; Intimate partner violence; Gender-based violence; Humanitarian; Neighborhood method; Rape; Secondary reporting; Survey methods