Abstract

AIM: The aim was to study the clinical presentation and factors contributing to "recurrent mass hysteria" among rural schoolgoing children.



Materials and Methods: A visit to a school in a remote hilly district of Puythan, Nepal, was carried out to assess students experiencing mass dissociative/conversion symptoms over a short period of time. There was a second incidence of "mass hysteria" on the day of visit. Regular follow-up of these students was done telephonically for the next 1 year.



Results: The total number of child victim of "mass hysteria" was 47, with majority of them being girl students. Historically, at least two more attacks of "mass hysteria" were noted in the schoolchildren in the preceding years. Follow-up study revealed no further attacks of similar "mass attacks" over the following 1 year.



Conclusion: Supporting, assuring, counseling, and educating these children, their parents and teachers and conducting public awareness programs are the mainstay of treatment of mass hysteria.

