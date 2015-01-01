|
Citation
|
Han S, Connell NM. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32772599
|
Abstract
|
As a response to rising concerns about school violence, the Korean National Police Agency began recruiting specialized police officers, called Korean School Police Officers (KSPOs), in hopes that they would reduce in school behavioral and delinquency problems. The current study provides insight into the effects of crime prevention activities in Korean schools, using the 2014 Korean Youth Victimization Survey to advance the knowledge about the role of the KSPOs and their potential impact on delinquency reduction.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
fear of crime; juvenile delinquency; school policing; school resource officers