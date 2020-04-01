Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Mortality in orthopaedics is different in underdeveloped, developing and developed countries depending on the health, orthopaedic and trauma care services, education status and social awareness. Analysis of mortality and causes of death is an important step to identify the risk factor. Such study is invaluable for epidemiological monitoring and health care planning.



Methods: Between September 2015 to August 2018 demographic data, timing and primary diagnosis of both mortality and admission were collected retrospectively in a leading tertiary care hospital in the city of Mumbai, India.



Results: Total admissions of 10,937 in the 3-year period with increased average monthly admission in the month of June, July and August. Trauma to be most common cause of admission and death and Road traffic accident to be the most common cause of trauma followed by slip and fall. The death rate was 0.55 per 100 admissions per year. In males most common age group was 18-60 years and in females above 60 years of age.



Conclusion: There is a link of increased admission rate in the monsoon months (rainy season) in India and road traffic accident and slip and fall. So accident prevention and health care planning and management of trauma victim, improvement of quality of life of general population will reduce trauma and related complications.

Language: en