Abstract

Economic hardship is a well-established risk factor for aggressive behaviors in adolescents, yet understanding of the individual and social mediators is limited. The present study aims to investigate whether the association between economic hardship and juvenile aggression is mediated by social control and self-control. Respondents included 1,280 adolescents (47.4% male) with an average age of 15.68 years (SD = 1.23). Structural equation modeling was used to test the hypothesized model. The findings revealed that economic hardship was related to a low level of social bonds, which in turn led to a low level of self-control, thereby increasing physical, verbal, and relational aggression in adolescents. Our study combined social control and self-control into an integrated model, highlighting the role of social and individual processes in juvenile aggression. Several implications for interventions and policies are suggested for reducing aggression in adolescents.

