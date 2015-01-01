Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pediatric ipsilateral supracondylar humerus and forearm fractures (floating elbow), are historically reported to have a high rate of complications, including pediatric acute compartment syndrome (PACS). As a result, treatment paradigms for these types of injuries differ in the urgency, extent of fixation, and type of immobilization than if each fracture were treated in isolation. We aimed to systematically review the literature on pediatric floating elbow injuries and assess the reported risk of PACS along with risk factors for poor outcomes.



METHODS: A systematic review was performed in November 2019 in accordance with PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses) guidelines. An exhaustive search of the PubMed and Embase databases was conducted for peer-reviewed literature between 1999 and 2019. Two reviewers filtered the results, looking for articles in English that reported >10 pediatric floating elbow cases. Primary outcomes were the rate and risk factors for developing PACS. Secondary outcomes included patient and injury characteristics, treatment strategies, other complications (eg, neurovascular injuries), and final outcomes.



RESULTS: The initial search yielded a total of 150 studies. Following review, 11 studies were included, with 433 patients available for review. The mechanism of injury was a fall in 96% of cases. Closed reduction and percutaneous pinning was the most common treatment performed for both fractures. Only 8/433 patients (2%) developed PACS. The incidence of a pulseless limb at presentation was 4%, and all patients regained a pulse following reduction. Three cases of iatrogenic ulnar nerve injury were reported in the setting of medial pin placement. Good to excellent results were reported in 83% to 100% of patients, based on the modified Flynn criteria.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite being limited to heterogenous and retrospective case series, the evidence reviewed in this study contradicts the current belief of a high risk of PACS or other complications in pediatric floating elbows. PACS is much more common with displaced fractures in the setting of delayed treatment. The rate of other complications is comparable to isolated supracondylar humerus fractures. Evidence supports treating these injuries in an urgent fashion in the setting of a displaced fracture, although fixation of both distal and proximal fractures is not supported by evidence. The outcomes of pediatric floating elbows are generally good and do not reflect the poor prognosis that adult floating elbows represent.

LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level IV-systematic review of level IV studies.

Language: en