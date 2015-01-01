Abstract

Horizontal violence refers to repeated behaviors over time that intimidate or demean another. These behaviors may negatively impact the nursing workplace. The purpose of this study was to describe horizontal violence occurrence in the United States military nursing workplace and to determine the effectiveness of an educational intervention. Using a one group before-after design, survey data on horizontal violence behaviors, personal effects, perpetrators, job satisfaction and intention to leave were collected before and after a 30-min educational intervention. Reported horizontal violence behaviors and personal effects from horizontal violence averaged once to twice in a three month period. Staff nurses (peers) were the most frequent perpetrators. Job satisfaction and intent to leave significantly correlated with horizontal violence. There were no significant differences in overall horizontal violence before and after the intervention. Within the United States military nursing workplace horizontal violence does occur, although less frequently than in the United States civilian nursing population. Education on horizontal violence may not be sufficient as a sole intervention.

