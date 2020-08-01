CONTACT US: Contact info
Lum C, Schallhorn J, Lum F, Ramanathan S, Oatts J, de Alba Campomanes AG, Seitzman G. Ophthalmology 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Ophthalmology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
32777230
Abstract
Thirty cases of ocular injuries during civil protests were identified, with 27% suffering a ruptured globe, 23% with an orbital fracture, 20% with a resultant macular hole, and 33% with permanent blindness in the involved eye.
Language: en