Abstract

A large body of research has addressed the assessment and management of fall risk among community-dwelling older adults. Persons with dementia are at higher risk for falls and fall-related injuries, yet less is known about effective strategies for reducing falls and injuries among those with dementia. Falls and dementia are regularly considered to be discrete conditions and are often managed separately. Increasing evidence shows that these conditions frequently co-occur, and one may precede the other. This article explores the relationship between falls and dementia, including the importance of rehabilitation strategies for reducing fall risk in these individuals.

