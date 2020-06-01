SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ward H, Finucane TE, Schuchman M. Med. Clin. North Am. 2020; 104(5): 909-917.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.mcna.2020.06.006

PMID

32773054

Abstract

Advancing age is associated with increasing risk of activities important for independence, such as driving and living alone. Cognitive impairment is more common with older age; financial resources and social support may dwindle. Risk, cognitive impairment, and decisional capacity each change over time. Transparent decision making and harm reduction help balance risk and safety. When a patient lacks decisional capacity, an option that considers the patient's preferences and shows respect for the person is favored. Vulnerable patients making choices that are high risk, and patients for whom others are making such choices, may require state intervention.


Language: en

Keywords

Risk; Safety; Ethics; Geriatrics; Older adults; Autonomy; Independence

