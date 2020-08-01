Abstract

It is assumed that toxin expression is equivalent between left and right glands of a single snake. In the current study, we report venoms that differ in enzyme functionality and overall composition between the left and right gland of a single snake. The right gland produced venom of comparable composition to venom previously extracted from the same individual; however, the left gland produced venom with overall lower protein content and considerably less enzyme activity. Snake venoms are complex toxic mixtures composed primarily of potent bioactive proteins used for prey incapacitation or defense. Venom compositional variation is a ubiquitous phenomenon that has been observed in a variety of contexts throughout venomous snake taxa. Previously, venom composition has been shown to vary taxonomically, ontogenetically, geographically, and based on dietary preference (Mackessy, 1988, 2010; Chippaux et al., 1991; Mackessy et al., 2003; Massey et al., 2012). Understanding these types of venom variation has significant evolutionary implications and can inform snakebite treatment (Massey et al., 2012).

