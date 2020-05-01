Abstract

Trioxane is a stable cyclic trimer of formaldehyde. It is an active ingredient in fuel bars for heating prepackaged foods by military and outdoorspeople. Trioxane depolymerizes to formaldehyde in an acidic environment and is further oxidized to formic acid, which causes neurologic and ocular damage. Because it is solid at room temperature, trioxane is a greater potential hazard to children than aqueous formaldehyde. Little information is available regarding the management of ingestion of solid, compressed fuel bars. We present a case of a 19-mo-old male child who ingested an unknown amount of a trioxane fuel bar, with fortunately limited consequences.

Language: en