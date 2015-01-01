Abstract

Key Findings



•The context of speed management in Cambodia presents a number of challenges;



• A functional road hierarchy and a less complex speed limit system are needed;



• Effective enforcement requires resourcing and addressing of issues affecting deterrence;



• Knowledge of speed limits is low, and public education has an important role in supporting enforcement and motivating compliance;



• Funding, coordination, data support, monitoring and evaluation need to be addressed.







Cambodia has one of the highest road crash rates amongst low-and middle-income countries (LMICs), with speeding a major contributor. Best practice speed management has been promoted internationally, and transfer of knowledge and best practices from high income countries (HICs) to LMICs has been recommended. However there is a need to take account of the physical, social and political environment of the LMIC concerned. The aims of this study were to analyse the context of speed management in Cambodia using the Road Safety Space Model (RSSM), and to recommend how best practice speed management could be implemented. Secondary sources were reviewed, and semi-structured interviews were conducted with 13 key informants with professional experience in speed management and enforcement in Cambodia. The interviews were recorded, transcribed, translated and thematic analysis was undertaken. The ﬁndings were interpreted using RSSM, within the categories of economic, institutional and social/cultural factors. Although there are Cambodian government initiatives to address speeding issues, many challenges were revealed. Recommendations are made, aligned with best practice recommendations for speed management. They include establishment of a functional road hierarchy and a review of provisions for different road users; a move away from the current complex vehicle-based speed limit scheme; improved databases to support enforcement, monitoring and evaluation; a review of current legislation and practices around ﬁnes and implementation of the licence points system; improvement of the spatial and temporal coverage of enforcement; public education to support enforcement; workplace safety measures to address speeding; and better coordination and funding across government agencies.



Keywords Cambodia, speed management, speed enforcement, best practice, knowledge transfer, deterrence theory

Language: en