Abstract

The study of aggressive driving is an important step in the reduction of (often fatal) crashes due to this behavior. However, even though various measures of aggressive driver behavior have been proposed, a more thorough examination of what the driving public perceives as aggressive driving behavior can be performed. A nationally representative sample of 198 American adults saw and rated the aggressiveness of various driving behaviors in videos. The videos were shown from a first-, second-, or third-person perspective. Some videos depicted close following, varying in speed and distance from the car ahead. Participants also saw illegal passing videos and collision or near collision videos. A number of variables that might influence judgments of aggressive driving were included as controls (i.e., trait anger, aggressive and prosocial driving attitudes, driving experience). Following other drivers closely was rated as aggressive, especially when viewed from a third-person perspective. Illegal passes were viewed as more aggressive than speeding. Faster speeds didn't increase aggressive ratings much, regardless of perspective. Aggressiveness ratings were especially high for acts that could be considered "road rage" (i.e., hitting or nearly hitting vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians). People high in trait anger have a bias to view many driving behaviors as intentionally aggressive.

