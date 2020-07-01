Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study investigates the impact of standing electric scooter-related injuries within an entire integrated hospital system.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective review of patients involved in standing electric scooter incidents presenting throughout an urban hospital network over a 10 month period. Rates of Google searches of scooter-related terms performed locally were used as a surrogate for ride frequency. Injury, mechanism, and cost data were analyzed.



RESULTS: Data on 248 patients were reviewed. Twenty-three (9%) were under 18 years old. Loss of balance was the most common cause of injury accounting for nearly half, while tripping over a scooter 14 (6%) affected the elderly disproportionately. Eight (3%) riders wore helmets. All TBI and closed head injuries occurred in unhelmeted patients. Most incidents occurred in the street, only one in a bicycle lane. Facilities costs were greater for patients under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.



CONCLUSION: Policies related to the use of mandated safety equipment, dedicated bicycle lanes, and the proper storage of empty vehicles should be further investigated.

