Citation
Kugimiya T, Ishii N, Kohno K, Kanehisa M, Hatano K, Hirakawa H, Terao T. Bipolar Disord. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32780508
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: The aims of the present study thus were1) to further investigate the association between lithium levels in drinking water and suicide ratesby adjusting relevant factors using the sofar largest available dataset in Japan, 2) to confirm sex differences, 3) to estimate the effects of long-term exposure to trace lithium, 4) to investigate the effects of drinking bottled instead of tap water, and 5) to exploratorily investigate which lithium levels may be associated with lower suicide rates.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide prevention; drinking water; lithium