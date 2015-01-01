SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chen J, Šabić E, Mishler S, Parker C, Yamaguchi M. Hum. Factors 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0018720820941618

PMID

32779474

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study investigated the design of spatially oriented auditory collision-warning signals to facilitate drivers' responses to potential collisions.

BACKGROUND: Prior studies on collision warnings have mostly focused on manual driving. It is necessary to examine the design of collision warnings for safe takeover actions in semi-autonomous driving.

METHOD: In a video-based semi-autonomous driving scenario, participants responded to pedestrians walking across the road, with a warning tone presented in either the avoidance direction or the collision direction. The time interval between the warning tone and the potential collision was also manipulated. In Experiment 1, pedestrians always started walking from one side of the road to the other side. In Experiment 2, pedestrians appeared in the middle of the road and walked toward either side of the road.

RESULTS: In Experiment 1, drivers reacted to the pedestrian faster with collision-direction warnings than with avoidance-direction warnings. In Experiment 2, the difference between the two warning directions became nonsignificant. In both experiments, shorter time intervals to potential collisions resulted in faster reactions but did not influence the effect of warning direction.

CONCLUSION: The collision-direction warnings were advantageous over the avoidance-direction warnings only when they occurred at the same lateral location as the pedestrian, indicating that this advantage was due to the capture of attention by the auditory warning signals.

APPLICATION: The present results indicate that drivers would benefit most when warnings occur at the side of potential collision objects rather than the direction of a desirable action during semi-autonomous driving.


Language: en

Keywords

auditory warning; lateral collision warning; semi-autonomous driving; stimulus–response compatibility

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print