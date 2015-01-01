Abstract

BACKGROUND: Healthy city and safe community programs are the most common initiatives gaining increasing appeal in various communities to improve safety and health, independently. The aim of this study was to develop a joint application model of safe community and healthy city.



METHODS: A comprehensive literature review was conducted on healthy city and safe community programs using PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus and Science Direct and also related websites such as WHO regional offices in 2018. The preliminary list of joint model dimensions and topics were extracted and then assessed by the expert through two rounds of decision Delphi and four expert panel sessions. Eventually, the visual model was developed and approved by the experts.



RESULTS: Literature review resulted in the identification of 11 programs on safety and health promotion in the community of which 35 topics were extracted. After investigating the topics accordance, they were judged (correction, merging or eliminating) by experts through Delphi rounds and panel sessions. Eventually a joint model comprising 14 dimensions, 3 core principles and 4 values called "Safe and Health Promoting Community, SHPC_ model" was developed.



CONCLUSIONS: SHPC model provides a parallel and comprehensive view on safety and health topics in a community. The implementation of an integrated model could be one possible way to enhance the commitments on behalf of state and local government, and health system leaders to prioritize injuries and non-communicable disease prevention to address promotion, prevention, treatment and social consequences of mutual community-based interventions.

