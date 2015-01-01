Abstract

The management guidelines of gunshot wound (GSW) injuries to the lower extremities have primarily been described more recently in the literature. A navicular fracture with adjacent joint involvement is presented from a GSW with initial external fixation management to prevent loss of anatomic alignment as well as successful staged definitive treatment with internal fixation. Based on previous experiences with rearfoot joint involvement from GSW injuries, we were able to direct definitive treatment with arthrodesis of violated joints. After a one-year follow-up, the patient has returned to normal activities without any limitations. This case report demonstrates a stepwise approach to management of an open navicular fracture secondary to a GSW.

