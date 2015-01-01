|
Citation
|
Li Y, Liu C, Luo X, He Q, Cheng Y, Shen W, Xie Z. Nutr. Neurosci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32778001
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Immune-nutritional status is correlated with a clinical outcome in critical illness. Recently, controlling nutritional status (CONUT) score and prognostic nutrition index (PNI) has been reported to predict prognosis following cancer and other diseases. The aim of this study was to explore the relationship between the CONUT score and PNI and 6-month outcome in patients with severe traumatic brain injury (STBI).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
prognosis; malnutrition; Controlling nutritional status; prognostic nutrition index; severe traumatic brain injury