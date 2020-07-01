Abstract

BACKGROUND: Glass tables can break and cause traumatic injury. This public health issue is avoidable by adequate regulatory measures. We describe the burden and characteristics of these injuries using the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database and data from a level 1 trauma center.



METHODS: NEISS data was extracted from 2009 to 2015. Injuries were classified by type, severity, and involvement of faulty glass using predetermined criteria. A retrospective chart review of a level 1 trauma center data was performed. Epidemiologic and outcomes data are reported.



RESULTS: 3241 cases were reviewed from NEISS. 56% of injuries were attributable to faulty tables. 15% were severe. A bimodal age distribution of age under 7 and early 20s was observed. Commonly injured areas were the upper extremity and forehead. 24 trauma center cases were reviewed. 21% presented with hemodynamic instability, 34% had major organ, body cavity or joint space injuries, and 58% required surgical intervention. 30-day mortality rate was 8%. More than 54% required inpatient care.



CONCLUSION: Glass table injuries are common, estimated at over 2.5 million per year. Regulation of glass quality may prevent injury.



SUMMARY: Glass table injuries are more common than may be recognized and represent a public health problem that can be mitigated through proper regulatory measures.

