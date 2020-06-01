Abstract

There is no definitive neural marker of suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs) or nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), and relative to adults, research in youth is more limited. This comprehensive review focuses on magnetic resonance imaging studies reporting structural and functional neural correlates of STBs and NSSI in youth to 1) elucidate shared and independent neural alternations, 2) clarify how developmental processes may interact with neural alterations to confer risk, and 3) provide recommendations based on convergence across studies. Forty-seven articles were reviewed (STBs = 27; NSSI = 20), and notably, 63% of STB articles and 45% of NSSI articles were published in the previous 3 years. Structural magnetic resonance imaging research suggests reduced volume in the ventral prefrontal and orbitofrontal cortices among youth reporting STBs, and there is reduced anterior cingulate cortex volume related to STBs and NSSI. With regard to functional alterations, blunted striatal activation may characterize STB and NSSI youth, and there is reduced frontolimbic task-based connectivity in suicide ideators and attempters. Resting-state functional connectivity findings highlight reduced positive connectivity between the default mode network and salience network in attempters and show that self-injurers exhibit frontolimbic alterations. Together, suicidal and nonsuicidal behaviors are related to top-down and bottom-up neural alterations, which may compromise approach, avoidance, and regulatory systems. Future longitudinal research with larger and well-characterized samples, especially those integrating ambulatory stress assessments, will be well positioned to identify novel targets that may improve early identification and treatment for youth with STBs and NSSI.

